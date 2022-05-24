Inverse Finance Price Reaches $96.94 (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 24th. Inverse Finance has a total market cap of $9.09 million and $661,914.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Inverse Finance has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $96.94 or 0.00331576 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00208430 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003336 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000478 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012700 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001310 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Inverse Finance Coin Profile

Inverse Finance (CRYPTO:INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

