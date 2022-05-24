Invesco Ltd. Acquires 255,695 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,541,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $504,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 201,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

LSCC opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 1.14. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 118,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $7,212,908.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $893,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,543 shares of company stock worth $20,050,514. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

