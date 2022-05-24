Invesco Ltd. Acquires 509,546 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,812,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 509,546 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.36% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $477,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,862,000 after buying an additional 43,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,791,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,606,000 after acquiring an additional 361,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,004,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,118,000 after buying an additional 97,773 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,764,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,004,000 after acquiring an additional 301,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,443,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,230,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $158.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.31. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.50 and a 52-week high of $187.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,417 shares of company stock worth $14,807,917 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.79.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

