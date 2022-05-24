Invesco Ltd. Has $453.69 Million Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929,756 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 5.18% of Tenet Healthcare worth $453,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC opened at $64.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.