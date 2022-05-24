Invesco Ltd. Has $494.16 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 4.74% of Universal Health Services worth $494,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 389.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UHS opened at $121.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.15.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.69.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

