Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,441 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $464,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX opened at $204.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.