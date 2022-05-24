Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,416,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 845,943 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.66% of M&T Bank worth $524,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,964,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after buying an additional 648,872 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in M&T Bank by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,463,000 after purchasing an additional 589,828 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $34,215,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,984,000 after purchasing an additional 187,367 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MTB. Piper Sandler upped their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.28.

NYSE MTB opened at $168.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.57.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

M&T Bank Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

