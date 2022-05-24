Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 42,476 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $443,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,729 shares of company stock worth $3,293,024. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.25.

NYSE NOC opened at $456.77 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $451.89 and a 200-day moving average of $410.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

