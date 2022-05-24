Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,681,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 96,775 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.15% of ResMed worth $437,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $1,375,449.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total transaction of $1,904,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,114 shares of company stock worth $9,497,701. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $198.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

