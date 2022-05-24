Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,606,775 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,606,775 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.06% of Repligen worth $447,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 36.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $153.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 0.98. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.34.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

