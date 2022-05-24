Invesco Ltd. Trims Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,866,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250,440 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.55% of Pentair worth $428,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNR. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 35,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,873,000 after buying an additional 48,765 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $23,571,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,186,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,663,000 after purchasing an additional 23,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $47.42 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.05.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

