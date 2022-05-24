Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Increased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.1% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $39,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded down $6.49 on Tuesday, hitting $286.99. 4,495,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,484,602. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.20. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $280.21 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.