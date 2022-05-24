Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stock Position Boosted by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,253 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 6.1% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $66,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,617,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,089,000 after buying an additional 3,201,740 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $608,000.

BKLN traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $20.72. The company had a trading volume of 320,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,499,542. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $22.31.

