Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,497,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 21.51% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $510,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.