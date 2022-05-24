ION One Day Volume Reaches $21.00 (ION)

ION (ION) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. ION has a total market capitalization of $238,818.07 and approximately $21.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ION has traded 45.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00097682 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000633 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00019722 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00309845 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00026803 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008681 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,743,596 coins and its circulating supply is 13,843,596 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.