IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $173.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.75.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP stock traded down $4.87 on Friday, hitting $94.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,874. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.96 and a 200 day moving average of $136.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 6.42. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $220.51.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

