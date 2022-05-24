iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $9.47 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.38.

IQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of IQ stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,398,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,977,555. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 77.71% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,872,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,955,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,222,000. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,645,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,349,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

