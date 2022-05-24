IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Holdings Lifted by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises approximately 3.2% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $16,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,769,000 after acquiring an additional 102,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,201,000 after acquiring an additional 132,455 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after acquiring an additional 370,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.02. 9,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,632. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $195.57 and a one year high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

