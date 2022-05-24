iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $12,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

STIP traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.75. The company had a trading volume of 45,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,598. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.30 and a 200-day moving average of $105.12. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.65 and a 1-year high of $107.15.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.