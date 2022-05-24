iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $108,000.

NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.19. 62,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,324,291. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

