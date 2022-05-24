iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 481,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,485,102 shares.The stock last traded at $18.87 and had previously closed at $19.19.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 747.5% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

