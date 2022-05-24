iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165,670 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 115.0% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 204,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $178.21 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $168.90 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.35.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

