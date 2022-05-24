iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after acquiring an additional 137,441 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $7.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $391.47. 142,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,008,722. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.17 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

