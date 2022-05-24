iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Alliance Global Partners

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ISUN. Roth Capital assumed coverage on iSun in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iSun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get iSun alerts:

Shares of ISUN opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.40. iSun has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20.

iSun ( NASDAQ:ISUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. iSun had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iSun will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISUN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iSun in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in iSun by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iSun during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in iSun by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 106,122 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iSun by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iSun (Get Rating)

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.