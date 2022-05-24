Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) rose 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

ITCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Corpbanca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $441.36 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.1646 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.