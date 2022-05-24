Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) rose 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.
ITCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Corpbanca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.1646 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)
Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.