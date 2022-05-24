Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 159.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,274 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 2.17% of Itron worth $67,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,263,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,192,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 213,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after acquiring an additional 47,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $30,269.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $108,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,128 shares of company stock worth $265,163 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $102.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.49 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

