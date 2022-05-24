Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) to Issue Dividend of $1.19

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 1.19 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s previous dividend of $1.04.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage stock opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $43.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18.
About Jardine Cycle & Carriage
