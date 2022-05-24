Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) to Issue Dividend of $1.19

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 1.19 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s previous dividend of $1.04.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage stock opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $43.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. The company produces, distributes, retails, and aftersales services of motor vehicles, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components; manufactures, assembles, distributes, and owns dealership networks for Toyota, Daihatsu, Isuzu, Peugeot, and UD Trucks, as well as Honda motorcycles; and manufactures and retails BMW vehicles, and owns the Lexus cars dealership.

