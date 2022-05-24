Jason Krikorian Sells 760,500 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) Director Jason Krikorian sold 760,500 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $4,083,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,433,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,728,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Krikorian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matterport alerts:

On Friday, May 20th, Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $4,715,450.01.

Shares of MTTR stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.98. 5,767,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,112,276. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the first quarter worth $37,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush lowered Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Matterport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.