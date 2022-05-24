JOE (JOE) Achieves Market Cap of $103.75 Million

JOE (JOE) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 24th. JOE has a total market cap of $103.75 million and approximately $9.22 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JOE has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14,019.31 or 0.47682718 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.42 or 0.00504810 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00034267 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000279 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,363.29 or 1.47487996 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 270,092,670 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

