JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €38.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($40.96) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IFXA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($51.06) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($45.21) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($51.06) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($40.43) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.24 ($44.94).

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($14.29) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($20.96).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

