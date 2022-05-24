JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BILL. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bill.com to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.64.
Shares of BILL stock opened at $114.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 2.32. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.
In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $1,719,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,429 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total value of $1,534,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,687 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,897. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 8,810.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,860 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,921,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,970,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Bill.com by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after acquiring an additional 633,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.