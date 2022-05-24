JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF) Price Target to 1,860.00

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,970.00 to 1,860.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rockwool A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 2,400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded Rockwool A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

RKWAF opened at $378.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $378.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.59. Rockwool A/S has a one year low of $378.59 and a one year high of $378.59.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

