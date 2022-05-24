JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Price Target to GBX 355

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.40) to GBX 355 ($4.47) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QNTQY. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 335 ($4.22) to GBX 400 ($5.03) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Sunday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 333 ($4.19) to GBX 302 ($3.80) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QNTQY opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.