Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Brokerages expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $5.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.72. 4,595,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $507,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $96,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,729 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after buying an additional 463,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,150,000 after purchasing an additional 432,592 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,957,000 after purchasing an additional 103,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,984,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

