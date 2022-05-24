Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lessened its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,259,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,756 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 4.52% of Kaman worth $54,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kaman by 483.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Kaman by 463.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kaman during the third quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kaman by 47.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaman alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Kaman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSE:KAMN traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.29. 248,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,647. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.34 million, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.23. Kaman Co. has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $57.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Kaman had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $158.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Kaman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.