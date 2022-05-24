Katalyo Trading 6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Katalyo has a total market cap of $353,685.03 and $101,693.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 116.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,468.09 or 0.73450097 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.61 or 0.00508440 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00033567 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000275 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,397.10 or 1.48477143 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

