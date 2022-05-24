Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 4.41% of WD-40 worth $147,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,886,000 after purchasing an additional 55,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in WD-40 by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $62,998,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDFC traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $177.86. 774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,041. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.20 and a 200-day moving average of $212.53. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.98.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDFC. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

