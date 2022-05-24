Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 422 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $63,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $8.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $359.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.66 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $469.83 and a 200 day moving average of $532.23.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.