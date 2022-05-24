Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,554,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,096 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 6.30% of Latham Group worth $189,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

SWIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ:SWIM traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $8.79. 21,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,726. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $138.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.53 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

