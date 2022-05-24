Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 24,186 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 752,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,186 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $110,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $117.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,658. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

