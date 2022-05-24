Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 21,501 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 21,501 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Lyft worth $42,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,914,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $163,038,000 after acquiring an additional 210,699 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $2.88 on Tuesday, reaching $17.33. 422,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,188,329. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.59.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

