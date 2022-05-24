Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 3,102 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $55,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,636,000 after purchasing an additional 113,236 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,675,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,842,000 after purchasing an additional 156,876 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,542,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,027,000 after purchasing an additional 578,938 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,713,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,589,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,183,000 after acquiring an additional 156,165 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MKC traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.49. 10,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,277. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 53.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

