Kcash (KCASH) Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week

Kcash (KCASH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. One Kcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $536,993.03 and approximately $367,736.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitShares (BTS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded 172.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008745 BTC.

Kcash Coin Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com . Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Kcash Coin Trading

