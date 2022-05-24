Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down to $36.37

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.37, but opened at $34.42. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.42, with a volume of 100 shares.

KROS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.47. The company has a market cap of $843.63 million, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $222,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,928 shares of company stock worth $1,285,528 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,063,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 257,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 180,988 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 420,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,875,000 after acquiring an additional 179,724 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 156,377 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9,039.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 128,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

