Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Sells 253,982 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253,982 shares during the quarter. Everbridge accounts for about 0.3% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Everbridge worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 552,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,433. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.36. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,474 shares of company stock worth $180,207 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.47.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

