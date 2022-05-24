Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 24,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 193,056 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,556,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,355,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,942,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,977,000 after acquiring an additional 113,119 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,504,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,291,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 343,680 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

