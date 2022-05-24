Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,218,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 236,528 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.52% of Kimco Realty worth $79,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 23,914 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 126,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 57,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 45.78%.

In related news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

