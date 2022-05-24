Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €82.00 ($87.23) to €75.00 ($79.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($101.06) to €88.00 ($93.62) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

OTCMKTS KNRRY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.40. 33,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,323. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

