Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives $22.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knowles in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

KN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,644. Knowles has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 63,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $1,217,238.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,308.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $293,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,153 shares of company stock worth $3,142,000 in the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

