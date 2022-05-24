Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.56

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.56 and last traded at $36.56, with a volume of 468637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.98.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kontoor Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $8,238,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,836 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 353.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 928,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,576,000 after purchasing an additional 723,794 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 445,175 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

